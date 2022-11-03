LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 27-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood earlier this week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Okwane Thornton.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police found a man — identified by the coroner's office as Thornton — with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.
Smiley said LMPD's Homicide Unit is "currently conducting interviews to determine whether all parties have been accounted for."
More crime stories:
- Arrest made in 2017 murders of 2 teens in Delphi, Indiana
- Man arrested for placing hidden camera inside bathroom of Middletown fitness studio
- 2 juveniles charged for fire that damaged Blue Lick Elementary playground
- 'More work to do' | LMPD Chief Shields seeing progress as violent crime in Louisville decreases
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.