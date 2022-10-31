LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After more than five years, police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in 2017 in northern Indiana announced an arrest.
Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter announced the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi in the 2017 murders of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, during a news briefing Monday morning.
An emotional Carter said "today is not a day to celebrate," as he talked about the case. "I'm proud to report to you that today -- actually last Friday -- was the day. An arrest has been made."
The Carroll County prosecutor said Allen was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of murder. He has already been arraigned on the charges, and has pleaded not guilty. The probable cause paperwork is sealed by the courts, so no details of the investigation are being released.
Allen is being held in the White County Jail without bond.
The girls' bodies were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge. That bridge is just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
"We are going to continue a very methodical and committed approach to ensure if any other person had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable," vowed Carter.
"Since the murders of Abby and Libby 2086 days ago, the daily investigative team has worked tirelessly," said Carter, who made a point of thanking hundreds of media outlets and the entire law enforcement community.
"I stand before you in this church and very place where we held our first briefing nearly six years ago in just hours after the murders of Abby and Libby. Right here. Pulling in today wasn't sure what emotions I would experience, but peace came over me, and I didn't expect that to happen," said Carter. "And I hope all of you, with all the different responsibilities you have from around the planet today, have felt some of that as well. But remember, we're not done."
Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland asked for the public to continue to provide information to the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 765-822-3535.
McCleland said Allen is scheduled for a court hearing on Jan. 13, 2023, and has a tentative trial date of March 20, 2023.
"I believe in a God of justice and righteousness. Today I believe that same God has provided us with justice for Abby and Libby." said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. "We now move forward through the Indiana criminal justice system - allowing the system to provide its due diligence and process in providing that justice that is owed Abby and Libby, their families and this community."
The case has drawn local, state and national attention with the release of evidence, sketches and no shortage of theories.
Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill.”
Authorities have since released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.
Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.
In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls.
State Police said at that time that investigators probing German and Williams' deaths had uncovered a fictitious online profile named “anthony_shots” that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.
The profile was traced to Kegan Kline, who police were investigating for a child exploitation case. Kline has been questioned in the case, but he has never been charged or named as a suspect. He is facing a trial on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
Related Stories:
- TIMELINE | Major development in 2017 murders of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens expected Monday
- Police expected to announce arrest soon in 2017 murders of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens
- ISP searching Wabash River in connection with Delphi murders
- Judge unseals documents in child porn case against man linked to murdered Delphi girls
- Search warrant reveals Delphi murder suspect may have taken souvenir, 'staged' scene
- Family confirms new information in murder case of young girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Indiana State Police expands search for online evidence in murder of young girls in Delphi
- As anniversary of Delphi murders nears, police request info from anyone who interacted with social media profile
- Developments in Delphi murder investigation give family hope for an arrest
- Court documents link Indiana man to social media in Delphi murder investigation
- Indiana police searching for information on internet profile in connection to murder of Delphi girls
- Investigators looking into potential new lead in murder of 2 Indiana girls
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
- 'Person of interest' in Delphi murder case brought back to Indiana
- Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved
- Police say they have new audio from man who's believed to have killed 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.