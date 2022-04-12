LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are seeking information about another online profile in connection with the the murders of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana.
Previously, police said they were looking to speak with anyone who communicated with an account labeled "anthony_shots" on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. But Monday, police said they wanted to specify another social media platform: Yellow, commonly referred to as Yubo.
Police add that they would like to speak with anyone who interacted with an "anthony_shots" account on any social media platform.
Indiana State Police investigators said they identified the "anthony_shots" profiles while investigating the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. Their bodies were found on Valentine's Day 2017.
Court documents obtained by WDRB News link a man in jail, Kegan Anthony Kline, to the "anthony_shots" profile name. Kline is accused of soliciting underage girls on both Snapchat and Instagram in an unrelated case, also in 2017.
Transcripts from a police interview show the account was interacting with Libby the day she and Abby were killed in 2017.
But Kline told police he gave the account password to a number of people.
To date, Kline has not been charged in the case and investigators have not named him a suspect.
Anyone who is interacting with any social media profile with the name "anthony_shots" is asked to contact police by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call them at 765-822-3535.
The discovery of the social media account linked to Kline is the latest development in a case that has haunted the Delphi community for years. No one has yet been arrested or charged in the murders, despite police releasing a photograph, a sketch and a brief audio clip of the suspect speaking the words "down the hill."
Related Stories:
- As anniversary of Delphi murders nears, police request info from anyone who interacted with social media profile
- Court documents link Indiana man to social media in Delphi murder investigation
- 3 years after two Indiana teens were murdered, police still looking for clues, community still looking for healing
- Authorities: Stop posting side-by-side image comparisons with Delphi murder suspect sketch
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
- 'Person of interest' in Delphi murder case brought back to Indiana
- Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved
- Police say they have new audio from man who's believed to have killed 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.