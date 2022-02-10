LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday, Feb. 13, will mark five years since two teen girls went missing in Delphi, Indiana.

The bodies of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found on Valentine's Day 2017.

Police say there is still a dedicated team working daily on the case, including two Carroll County detectives and two Indiana State Police detectives.

Court documents obtained by WDRB link a man in jail, Kegan Anthony Kline, with social media accounts that police are investigating in connection with the murders.

Kline is accused of soliciting underage girls on both Snapchat and Instagram in an unrelated case, also in 2017.

He has not been charged in the Delphi case.

Police say the social media account Kline used to interact with the underage girls had the handle "anthony_shots." They are asking anyone who communicated with that profile to contact them by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call them at (765) 822-3535.

"Investigators would also like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement utilizing the tip hotline listed above," Indiana State Police said in a news release. "Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email."

The discovery of the social media account linked to Kline is the latest development in a case that has haunted the Delphi community for years. No one has yet been arrested or charged in the murders, despite police releasing a photograph, a sketch and a brief audio clip of the suspect speaking the words "down the hill."

