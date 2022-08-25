LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has unsealed documents in the child porn case of an Indiana man who has been linked to the murders of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana, five years ago.
Abby Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, had gone for a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 on the popular Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana, when they went missing. Their bodies were found the next day, and the case remains unsolved.
Kegan Kline, who faces 30 counts of child pornography, was linked to the teens after court documents reveal that investigators found chats, photos and other evidence indicating he had communicated with them shortly before they were killed.
According to a report from Fox59, the heavily redacted unsealed court documents in Kline’s child pornography case reveal he had at least seven devices with evidence including images tied to the child porn case. The unsealed court documents also reveal that in some of the messages found on the devices another persona named "Emily Anne" would talk to teen girls about having sex with both Kline and his father.
Some images found on the devices depicted children as young as 3 in sex acts, the documents reveal.
Investigator say Kline was using a fake social media account using the alias "anthony_shots" to communicate with teens on Snapchat and Instagram. The account user posted profile images of a male model that portrayed himself as a wealthy man with sports cars in an effort to talk to young girls, solicit nude images and attempt to arrange meetings with them.
Police say the male model used in the images was not connected to the crimes -- and that the accountholder used the images of him to create a false persona and hide his own identity.
Kline is not charged in connection to the Delphi murders, and has not been named as a suspect, although he was interviewed by a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy about his communication with Libby, and his home was searched 12 days after their murders.
Investigators say he admitted to speaking to about 15 underage girls and getting images from "every one of them." According to the affidavit, he told investigators that the girls' ages ranged from 15 to 17, and he probably received 100 sexual images from the girls.
Kline remains jailed with a $265,000 bond on the child porn case.
Anyone with any additional information on the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German is asked to email them to a special task force at: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.
They investigate all tips and leads.
Related Stories:
Search warrant reveals Delphi murder suspect may have taken souvenir, 'staged' scene
- Family confirms new information in murder case of young girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Indiana State Police expands search for online evidence in murder of young girls in Delphi
- As anniversary of Delphi murders nears, police request info from anyone who interacted with social media profile
- Developments in Delphi murder investigation give family hope for an arrest
- Court documents link Indiana man to social media in Delphi murder investigation
- Indiana police searching for information on internet profile in connection to murder of Delphi girls
- Investigators looking into potential new lead in murder of 2 Indiana girls
- Suspect still sought as murders of 2 Indiana girls remains unsolved
- Feb. 13 to mark 4 years since murder of 2 Indiana girls
- 3 years after two Indiana teens were murdered, police still looking for clues, community still looking for healing
- Authorities: Stop posting side-by-side image comparisons with Delphi murder suspect sketch
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
- 'Person of interest' in Delphi murder case brought back to Indiana
- Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved
- Police say they have new audio from man who's believed to have killed 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.