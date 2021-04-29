LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators are looking into a possible new lead in the murders of two young girls in Delphi, Indiana.
Abby Williams, 13 and Libby German, 14, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, police found the girls dead.
The high-profile case remains unsolved despite police releasing a picture, a sketch and an audio clip of the alleged suspect. Posters of the two girls and the suspect sketch still hang in downtown Delphi.
Last week, police arrested James Brian Chadwell in Lafayette, which is about 20 miles away from Delphi.
He's accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.
The Carroll County Sheriff says investigators had Chadwell on their radar in the Delphi case.
Kelsi German, Libby's sister, is now asking people to send any information they might have to police instead of posting on social media.
"Instead of posting it straight to my page, straight on social media where everybody can see and everybody can share it, just send it straight to law enforcement so they can do their job," she said.
Investigators are not sharing many details about a possible connection between Chadwell and the Delphi murders.
Earlier this month, an anonymous donor gave $100,00 to the Delphi Investigation reward fund, which is now up to $325,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.
Indiana State Police said there is still a dedicated team working the case, including Carroll County detectives, two state police detectives and other officers.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.