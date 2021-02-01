LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This month marks four years since two girls were murdered in Delphi, Indiana.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. The next day, police found the girls dead.
No one has been arrested in the case despite police releasing a picture, a sketch and an audio clip of the suspect.
Indiana State Police said there is still a dedicated team working the case, including Carroll County detectives, two state police detectives and other officers.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the task force by email: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or phone. The telephone tip line is 844-459-5786. Tips are also accepted by the ISP at 800-382-7537, or by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at 765-564-2413.
They investigate all tips and leads.
