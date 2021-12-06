LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenage girls went missing and were then found dead nearly five years ago in northern Indiana, and state police said Monday they may have a new lead.
Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, police found the girls dead near the Delphi Historic Trail, which is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Police have released sketches of a possible suspect and even a somewhat blurry photo of a man who may be connected to the girls' disappearance, but nothing has led to an arrest.
Then Monday, Indiana State Police said it's investigating the origins of a internet profile used to talk to teenagers on Snapchat and Instagram. ISP said the account "anthony_shots" used pictures of a male model and marketed himself as a wealthy man with sports cars in order to talk to girls, solicit nude images and attempt to meet them.
Pictured above, the images of the model were sent to underage girls.
Police have identified the man in the images, but he isn't a suspect. Instead, investigators want to find the person behind the "anthony_shots" profile. Police are specifically interested in anyone who communicated with that account, how it was done, where it was done and how the person behind it attempted to meet up.
No one has been arrested in the case despite police releasing a picture, a sketch and an audio clip of the suspect. ISP said there is still a dedicated team working the case, including Carroll County detectives, two state police detectives and other officers.
If you have any information that could help police, call 765-822-3535 or use the tip email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
Related Stories:
- Feb. 13 to mark 4 years since murder of 2 Indiana girls
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.