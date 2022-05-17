LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New details have been released in the case of two young girls found murdered in Indiana five years ago.
Abby Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, went for a hike on Valentine's Day in 2017 on the popular Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana, when they went missing. Their bodies were found the next day, and an arrest in the case has yet to be made.
Last week, German's grandmother said in an interview with Fox News that police had DNA in the case.
According to a search warrant obtained by the Murder Sheet Podcast and provided to FOX59 in Indianapolis on Tuesday, the FBI had probable cause to search the home of Ron Logan, the man who owned the property were the two girls were found murdered 1,400 feet from his home.
The warrant said evidence in the case may be found at the home. Agents also wanted to search outbuildings on the property and Logan's vehicle for anything that may have to do with the case, including forensic evidence, hair, bodily fluids, guns and cutting instruments, as well as electronic devices and storage media.
Some of the details provided in the warrant have yet to be made public.
Libby used her own cellphone to capture the image and voice of her suspected killer saying "down the hill" around 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 13. According to the search warrant, the recording from German's phone lasted 43 seconds. Only a small portion of the audio has been made public.
"This young lady's a hero. There's no doubt," Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said at the time. "To have enough presence of mind to activate the video system on her cellphone to record what we believe is criminal behavior that is about to occur."
The warrant suggests the suspect would have gotten blood on their hands or clothing because "a large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene," FOX59 reported.
It also reveals investigators believe the suspect may have taken a souvenir from the scene of the crime, an item of clothing was missing from one of the girls, and that it "appeared the girls' bodies were moved and staged," though it doesn't specify what may have been missing. The warrant also said the "rest of their clothing" was found, and that there were no signs of a "struggle or fight."
The FBI agent who wrote the search warrant said it's possible the suspect physically removed something from or took photos of the crime scene, where investigators also recovered unknown fibers and unidentified hairs.
The warrant also shows investigators believed Logan's build could be consistent with the man shown in the photo captured on German's phone, and that women who knew Logan were interviewed and said he'd been violent in the past. They also said they believed he was the man in the photo.
The warrant did, however, say that Logan's voice didn't match the voice captured in the audio recording on German's phone.
It was also revealed that Logan lied about his alibi that a friend had picked him up from his home on Feb. 13 between 2-2:30 p.m. for a trip to an aquarium store. On Feb. 14, he reportedly told a family member to relay that story to police and say that he'd gotten home between 5-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Documents show a receipt was found at Logan's home from the store, dated Feb. 13 with a checkout time of 5:21 p.m.
However, there were doubts about his return timeline as it would have taken him about 30 minutes to get home from the store. Investigators said in the warrant that it seemed Logan asked the family member to lie about his alibi before any crime had been discovered.
Phone records show Logan's cell phone was in the area of the Monon High Bridge Trail in the afternoon on Feb. 13, and that a text message sent at 7:56 p.m. the same day showed his phone was "likely outside" of his home and "in the proximity" of the murder scene.
Logan's property was searched on March 17, 2017, but it's unclear if the warrant turned up any evidence. He was never named or charged in the case and died in January.
Last year, police announced what seemed like a real bombshell in the case: a fake social media account, "Anthony_Shots," had been communicating with Libby. The profile showed photos of a young male model, but authorities said the account actually belonged to 27-year-old Kegan Anthony Kline of Peru, Indiana.
Kline, who is currently in jail on child porn charges, failed a polygraph when he was asked questions about the deaths of the girls.
According to a Fox News report, a police document was accidentally posted online revealing disturbing details about Kline. He allegedly told investigators he used the social media account to communicate with Libby the day she was killed. He also allegedly used his computer to search "how long does DNA last?"
Kline has not been charged with the girls' murder and has denied any involvement in the crime.
