LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-profile case involving the murder of two teenage girls that has gone unsolved for five years could have a major development on Monday.
Authorities are planning to announce a major development in the 2017 murders of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13. A news conference is expected Monday.
Libby's sister, Kelsi German, said on social media Friday that nothing is confirmed at this time, but she said more will be released Monday.
February 13, 2017
The best friends went for a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail. It's a popular hiking spot in the town of Delphi.
The girls were reported missing. Their bodies found the next day about a quarter mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of the trail.
Just days later, authorities released a photo from German's phone of a man walking on the bridge. A sketch of the suspect and an audio clip she recorded of who is believed to be the voice of the killer saying, "down the hill" was released.
2019
Indiana State Police released a new suspect sketch, along with an extended clip of the man walking on the bridge in hopes someone would recognize his mannerisms.
ISP spoke directly to the killer during a news conference.
"We believe you are hiding in plain sight," ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said. "We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you. We know that this is about power to you. You want to know what we know and one day you will."
Family spoke on national news as the murder investigation drew the interest of numerous crime podcasts.
German's sister took to social media to dispel rumors.
"Absolutely no one refused a lie detector test," Kelsi German said. "That is a very big misconception. We've been very open and give police everything that we know."
Dec. 2021
Police followed a new lead, tracing a social media profile to Kegan Kline, who German interacted with online.
Kline was questioned, but never charged or named a suspect in the girls' murders. Kline, who is currently in jail on child porn charges, failed a polygraph when he was asked questions about the deaths of the girls.
May 2022
A search warrant obtained by the media revealed police searched the home of the man who owned the property, Ron Logan, where the two girls were found in 2017.
That man was never charged and has since died. But that search warrant also revealed new details like the killer would have gotten blood on their hands and clothes, may have taken a souvenir from the scene and may have staged the bodies.
Family members spoke with Fox News.
"Police have said there was DNA," Becky Patty, German's grandmother, said. "They have made the comment there was DNA."
ISP searched the Wabash River for clues.
Oct. 28, 2022
On Friday, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday in connection with the investigation. Sources say he was moved to a state facility for his safety.
Police have remained silent all weekend and have not released any more information ahead of Monday's press conference, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.
ISP, the U.S. Marshals and the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office are all scheduled to be there.
