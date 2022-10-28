LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There may be a break in the Delphi murders investigation.
According to Fox 59, authorities are planning to announce a major development in the 2017 murders of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13. A news conference could come as soon as Monday.
Libby's sister, Kelsi German, said on social media Friday that nothing is confirmed at this time, but she said more will be released Monday.
"Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day."
Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜— Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022
Citing multiple sources, the station says a man named Richard Allen, 50, was booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday in connection with the investigation. Sources say he was moved to a state facility for his safety.
The high-profile case of the German and Williams' murders has gone unsolved for five years. The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. They were reported missing, and their bodies were found a day later.
The case has generated leads from the public in the search for the killer.
Twice police have released sketches of potential suspects and released evidence including audio and photos from Libby German's phone. One audio clip was of a man saying, "Down the hill."
According to a search warrant obtained by the Murder Sheet Podcast and provided to FOX59 in Indianapolis on Tuesday, the FBI wrote in March 2017 that the agency had probable cause to search the home of Ron Logan, the man who owned the property where the two girls were found murdered 1,400 feet from his home.
Additional details revealed in the warrant reveal that the killer would have gotten blood on their hands and clothing, may have taken a souvenir from the scene and may have "staged" the bodies of the teens.
Logan has since died, but investigators also believe he lied about his alibi, according to Fox 59. He was never charged or named as a suspect.
Another man was linked to the Delphi murders through a social media profile called "anthony_shots" that had interacted with Libby online. The profile was traced to Kegan Kline, who police were investigating for a child exploitation case. Kline has been questioned in the case, but he has never been charged or named as a suspect. He is facing a trial on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
Most recently, Indiana State Police have been searching the Wabash River in Peru to possibly look for evidence in the Delphi case. The search focused on an area about two miles from Kline's home.
Police set up a task force and hotline for information about the murders of Abby and Libby. Anyone with info is asked to email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.
