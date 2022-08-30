LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are searching the Wabash River in northern Indiana after a podcast linked the area to the killings of two teenagers from Delphi.
Abby Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, went for a hike on Feb. 13, 2017, on the popular Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi when they vanished. Their bodies were found the next day, and the case remains unsolved.
Investigators have spent weeks using metal detectors and scuba gear to search the area about two miles from the home where Kegan Kline, of Peru, Indiana, was living with his father on Feb. 26, 2017. The home was raided in the weeks after the bodies of Williams and German were found in Delphi.
Last week, podcasters with The Murder Sheet revealed photos they had taken of divers searching the area. They said that their understanding "from an anonymous source" was that the search "is connected to something involving" Kline.
Kline, who faces 30 counts of child pornography, was linked to the case after court documents reveal that investigators found chats, photos and other evidence indicating he had communicated with them shortly before they were killed.
Neither state police or the FBI have not yet commented on the search efforts, which come on the heels of a judge unsealing court documents in Kline's child pornography case.
Investigators said Kline was using a fake social media account using the alias "anthony shots" to communicate with teens on Snapchat and Instagram. The account user posted profile images of a male model that portrayed himself as a wealthy man with sports cars in an effort to talk to young girls, solicit nude images and attempt to arrange meetings with them.
Kline is not charged in relation to the girls' murders and has denied any connection, although he was interviewed by a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy about his communication with Libby, and his home was searched 12 days after their murders.
Investigators said he admitted to speaking to about 15 underage girls and getting images from "every one of them." According to the affidavit, he told investigators that the girls' ages ranged from 15-17, and he probably received 100 sexual images from the girls.
Kline remains jailed with a $265,000 bond in the child porn case.
A retired veteran police investigator told Fox59 News in Indianapolis that recent court filings and search efforts could indicate movement in the ongoing investigation.
"All those things happening at the same time certainly is an indication that there's further investigation going on and obviously they're looking for something," said Robert Turner, a former deputy chief for the Indianapolis Police Department and current attorney in private practice.
Anyone with any additional information on the murders of Abigail and Liberty is asked to email them to a special task force at: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.
They investigate all tips and leads.
Related Stories:
- Judge unseals documents in child porn case against man linked to murdered Delphi girls
- Search warrant reveals Delphi murder suspect may have taken souvenir, 'staged' scene
- Family confirms new information in murder case of young girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Indiana State Police expands search for online evidence in murder of young girls in Delphi
- As anniversary of Delphi murders nears, police request info from anyone who interacted with social media profile
- Developments in Delphi murder investigation give family hope for an arrest
- Court documents link Indiana man to social media in Delphi murder investigation
- Indiana police searching for information on internet profile in connection to murder of Delphi girls
- Investigators looking into potential new lead in murder of 2 Indiana girls
- Suspect still sought as murders of 2 Indiana girls remains unsolved
- Feb. 13 to mark 4 years since murder of 2 Indiana girls
- 3 years after two Indiana teens were murdered, police still looking for clues, community still looking for healing
- Authorities: Stop posting side-by-side image comparisons with Delphi murder suspect sketch
- 'We will not stop': ISP releases new suspect sketch, video in Delphi murder investigation
- 'Person of interest' in Delphi murder case brought back to Indiana
- Relatives of Delphi teen murdered while hiking have faith case will be solved
- Police say they have new audio from man who's believed to have killed 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
- Mother of teen killed on hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana speaks out
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.