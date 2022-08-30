Kegan Anthony Kline

Kegan Anthony Kline (Source: Miami County Detention Center - Indiana)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are searching the Wabash River in northern Indiana after a podcast linked the area to the killings of two teenagers from Delphi.

Abby Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, went for a hike on Feb. 13, 2017, on the popular Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi when they vanished. Their bodies were found the next day, and the case remains unsolved. 

Libby German and Abby Williams (WDRB file)

Investigators have spent weeks using metal detectors and scuba gear to search the area about two miles from the home where Kegan Kline, of Peru, Indiana, was living with his father on Feb. 26, 2017. The home was raided in the weeks after the bodies of Williams and German were found in Delphi.

Last week, podcasters with The Murder Sheet revealed photos they had taken of divers searching the area. They said that their understanding "from an anonymous source" was that the search "is connected to something involving" Kline.

Kline, who faces 30 counts of child pornography, was linked to the case after court documents reveal that investigators found chats, photos and other evidence indicating he had communicated with them shortly before they were killed.

Neither state police or the FBI have not yet commented on the search efforts, which come on the heels of a judge unsealing court documents in Kline's child pornography case.

Investigators said Kline was using a fake social media account using the alias "anthony shots" to communicate with teens on Snapchat and Instagram. The account user posted profile images of a male model that portrayed himself as a wealthy man with sports cars in an effort to talk to young girls, solicit nude images and attempt to arrange meetings with them. 

Kline is not charged in relation to the girls' murders and has denied any connection, although he was interviewed by a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy about his communication with Libby, and his home was searched 12 days after their murders.

Investigators said he admitted to speaking to about 15 underage girls and getting images from "every one of them." According to the affidavit, he told investigators that the girls' ages ranged from 15-17, and he probably received 100 sexual images from the girls.

Kline remains jailed with a $265,000 bond in the child porn case.

A retired veteran police investigator told Fox59 News in Indianapolis that recent court filings and search efforts could indicate movement in the ongoing investigation.

"All those things happening at the same time certainly is an indication that there's further investigation going on and obviously they're looking for something," said Robert Turner, a former deputy chief for the Indianapolis Police Department and current attorney in private practice. 

Anyone with any additional information on the murders of Abigail and Liberty is asked to email them to a special task force at: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786. 

They investigate all tips and leads.

