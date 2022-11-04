LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Louisville man was charged weeks after police said an argument led he and an accomplice to show up at an area high school with guns.
According to court documents, Damian Maddox was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday when he was served with a warrant on the new charges.
Police said the incident took place Oct. 19 at Moore High School at 6415 Outer Loop.
According to court documents, there had been and argument among students at the school, and, in response to that argument, Maddox and another man drove to the school and got out of a vehicle with handguns.
Both men are former students of the school, according to police.
Police said Maddox began waving his gun around, and his accomplice was showing off his gun in his waistband. Both men were allegedly yelling threats at a student and his father, who were leaving the school at the time.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the school, but both men left before officers could arrive.
A warrant was issued for Maddox's arrest. He was served in Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday, where he was already incarcerated on an unrelated wanton endangerment charge.
