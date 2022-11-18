LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2.
According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
Brown, Richardson, Johnson and Hickman distributed 50 grams or more of meth on multiple occasions. Richardson also had possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
They were all arrested Nov. 16. If convicted, they face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
