LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 77-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Arthur Brown was killed Oct. 20. Police said Brown's stepson, Ben Sandusky, is responsible.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a home on Lake Forest Parkway at 1 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area. Eventually, SWAT and negotiators came to the house. Brown's body was found in an upstairs bedroom.
A woman inside the home later told police that Sandusky pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire. She escaped by getting into an upstairs closet, speaking with a member of the hostage negotiation team and jumping out a window.
Sandusky is charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.