LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Adair County inmate is accused of trying to kill someone from behind bars.
The Adair County Detention Center intercepted what it called a suspicious letter from 37-year-old Paul Bricker of Columbia.
Kentucky State Police then started an investigation.
KSP believes Bricker sent the letter to try and have someone killed. According to court records, Bricker wanted to burn down a home so he could deliver a payment with insurance money.
Bricker is charged with solicitation to murder.
