LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A tip to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lead to the arrest of a man who was wanted for a burglary of a gun store in Pewee Valley, the agency announced Friday.
The ATF arrested Jefferson County resident Andrew Wade Dunn, 35, on the charges of stealing firearms from a licensed dealer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The ATF said the robbery happened on May 3 at Papa's Guns, Ammo & Archery, which has a federal firearms license.
Federal authorities say Dunn shot through the glass at the front door of the business at 2:30 a.m., while others, who are not named in court documents, waited nearby until approximately 5:30 a.m.
Authorities say it is Dunn who is seen on surveillance video "squeezing through the security bars on the front door of the business" before breaking a display case and stealing approximately 18 guns, the ATF said in a news release.
After the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation offered a $5,000 reward for information on May 5, they say an individual, who will remain anonymous, called them with information about Dunn.
On May 6, the Jeffersontown Police Department were dispatched to the Mainstay Hotel on the report of a stolen car, where they say they found Dunn in the driver's seat.
Authorities say Dunn fled to a commercial office building on Bluegrass Parkway, where officers later found him inside a dumpster with a stolen pistol.
The ATF Louisville Division is investigating the case alongside the Oldham County and Jeffersontown Police Departments.
