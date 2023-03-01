LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 15-year-old boy who died after he was shot in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood in February.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as Alonzo Palmer IV, of Louisville.
The shooting happened Feb. 13, just after 8 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Roselane Street, near Jackson Street. Police found a man and the teen with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to University Hospital with injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, according to Ellis.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Palmer died the next morning at 10:30 a.m. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound suffered during a homicide.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
