LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a teen who was found shot to death in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive, off Fegenbush Lane, around 2:30 p.m. on April 13.
That's where officers found the victim, now identified as 15-year-old Enok Nzayikorera. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In January, two people were shot at the apartment complex. one of them, Dariyan Finley, 21, died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
