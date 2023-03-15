LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 16-year-old boy who died after a shooting in east Louisville early Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Antavious Roberts, of Louisville.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Tazwell Drive, near the Kentucky Truck Plant. Police found the victim, identified by the coroner's office as Roberts, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as gunshot wounds from a homicide.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
