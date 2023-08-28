LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The identities of two men killed in a shooting on Sunday at a restaurant in downtown Louisville have been released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
According to Louisville Metro Police, two men were killed and another five people were injured in a shooting at Southern Restaurant and Lounge, which was improperly operating as a nightclub. Police said there were more than 200 people in the area of 301 W. Market Street around 3 a.m., when the shooting occurred.
Terraence Bethel, 37, died at the scene in downtown Louisville.
Colby Banks, 35, was taken to UofL Hospital, but he later died there.
Three women and another man had what police said were not life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or access the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Previous stories:
- Shooting at downtown Louisville restaurant kills 2, injures 5
- Louisville's mayor renews call for city-wide gun restrictions after fatal shootings at downtown restaurant
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.