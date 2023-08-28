LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called on state lawmakers Monday to give the city more authority to implement its own gun control restrictions.
One day after two people died and four others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown Louisville restaurant and lounge, Greenberg said he wanted the city to have more autonomy "so that we can ensure that we crack down on illegal gun use, and that we ensure that guns are not in the wrong hands."
With a Republican supermajority, it's unlikely to budge.
The shootings took place at Southern Restaurant and Lounge at 301 W. Market St. just after 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed. Six others were injured. Police updated information and said five of those were shot. Another person was injured in a fall.
A man who was in critical condition at UofL Hospital later died, Greenberg said Sunday afternoon.
Three women and another man had what police said weren't life-threatening injuries. Police said 200-300 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any arrests in the case. Police are asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward.
"This is our community," Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Steve Heasley said. "We cannot do this alone."
Heasley said police have "dedicated as much resources as we can to investigate this crime and bringing closure to the victims of these families."
The shootings took place as the business was having what owners called, "a relocating last-rodeo party." The restaurant's lease had been terminated and was set to expire on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The termination came as officials were investigating the alleged misuse of alcohol licenses and overcrowding.
In addition to increased gun restrictions in the city, Greenberg said he wants to see bars close at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m.
"There are too many of these incidents happening in the middle of the night when bars and clubs are the only businesses that are still open," he said.
He also promised closer reviews of liquor licenses and greater enforcement of noise ordinances.
"In the meantime, we're going to do everything within our power here in Louisville to make our city safer," Greenberg said.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or access the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
