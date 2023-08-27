LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local officials were investigating the restaurant where six people were shot early Sunday morning for improperly operating as a nightclub. Southern Restaurant and Lounge was licensed to operate as a restaurant.
The shooting happened about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed. Six others were injured. Police updated information and said five of those were shot. Another person was injured in a fall.
A man who was in critical condition at UofL Hospital later died, Mayor Craig Greenberg said Sunday afternoon.
Three women and another man had what police said were not life-threatening injuries. Police said around 200-300 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
WDRB has learned that the Southern Restaurant and Lounge at 301 W. Market Street was being investigated by Louisville Metro and Kentucky alcoholic beverage enforcement authorities for allegations its operations exceeded the permissions of its restaurant alcohol license. Posts on its social media pages over the past several months show videos of dancing and bottle service.
The restaurant had been drawing large, late-night crowds. Bars and restaurants have different tiers of licenses based on operating hours and the portion of sales that are food compared to alcohol. The building's owner, listed in public records as Heather-Lauren Properties LLC, had recently terminated the restaurant's lease, the source said.
Greenberg said he will call on Metro Council to look at whether bars in Louisville should be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m.
First Division commander Major Shannon Lauder said the shooting Sunday morning started between restaurant patrons and people on the sidewalk. There were no details about what started the violence.
Investigators worked to gathered evidence as the sun came up. There were multiple evidence markers on both sides of the street and into a nearby parking lot.
LMPD said there is no suspect or suspects this early in the investigation.
A post on the Southern Restaurant and Lounge Facebook page mentioned relocating party last night. The business was marking what it called "Southern's Last Rodeo" to mark the closing of the current location before a planned move.
Southern Restaurant & Lounge is owned by Tyheshia Thompson, according to Kentucky online database of alcoholic beverage licenses.
WDRB News reached out to Thompson and she said she's a silent investor, wasn't there at the time of the shooting and had no further comment.
According to public records, Thompson is the only listed owner of Southern Restaurant & Lounge.
