LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a shooting in Newburg on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive, near Preston Highway, around 11 p.m. Police found two men who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital by EMS. Ellis said the first time who arrived at the hospital has injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, but Jeron Miles died at the hospital a short time late. Miles was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Saturday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Ellis said detectives are speaking to a person of interest at this time.
