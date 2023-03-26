LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed Friday night at a motel in Louisville's Edgewood neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 23-year-old Maliyah Daniel, of Jeffersonville.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, said a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Airport Hotels Boulevard came at about 9 p.m.
Officers then located a woman, identified by the coroner's office as Daniel, who had been shot. Police said she was pronounced deceased on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip portal by clicking here.
