LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 38-year-old man who died after he was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Joshua Davidson.
The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. That's near West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
When officers from the second division arrived, they found the man identified by the coroner's office as Davison suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered first aid until EMS arrived, but Davidson was pronounced dead.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
