LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who as shot and killed in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood early Sunday morning.
That man has been identified as 52-year-old Victor L. Shacklette.
Shacklette was shot and killed just before noon Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Second Division officers found him with "fatal injuries" in the yard of a home in the 1800 block of Wenatchee Place, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said at the scene. That's not far from the intersection of Wyandotte Avenue and Beech Street and Algonquin Park.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Sunday afternoon. Mitchell said detectives were questioning neighbors to see if there were any potential witnesses.
Anyone with information pertaining to the fatal shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
