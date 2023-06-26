LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at the LaRue County Detention Center is facing new charges after authorities said she tased a sheriff's deputy in the face.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Tiersa Revels was in custody at the jail on a charge of resisting arrest on Saturday, June 24, just after 6 a.m., when deputies at the jail were trying to move her from one cell to another.
According to court documents, as she was being placed in the new cell, she became violent, trying to punch one officer and grab another deputy's pepper spray.
She then tried to grab keys from one of the deputies, according to court document, and in the process grabbed a deputy's taser.
She then tased that deputy in the face, according to authorities. That deputy had to seek medical attention. The condition of that deputy is not publicly available.
Revels is facing new charges of disarming a peace officer, third-degree assault to a corrections employee and attempting to escape from a penitentiary.
She remains in the LaRue County Detention Center.
