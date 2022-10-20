LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a man in connection with an arson fire that caused major damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue.
According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, 47-year-old Jeffrey Burton was arrested in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 9, fire at the A-1 Self Storage warehouse at 2133 Frankfort Ave.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene and found a heavy, working fire throughout the 3,000-square-foot commercial warehouse, according to Cooper. He said the department eventually had eight companies on scene, with six engines and two trucks. About 40 firefighters were working to control the fire. Crews remained on the scene until Tuesday, putting out hotspots.
Cooper said the main building is a total loss. Nearby buildings were also damaged.
No injuries were reported.
According to court documents, Burton allegedly admitted to investigators that he started the fire inside his storage unit.
Burton was also the only person on the scene at the time, according to an arrest report, and was captured on surveillance video "leaving the scene with his leg on fire."
Burton was arrested Wednesday night by the Louisville Fire Department's arson investigators. He's charged with third-degree Arson.
