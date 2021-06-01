Stephen Haynie mugshot

Stephen Haynie. (Courtesy of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown, Kentucky, man is accused of holding three people hostage and shooting a woman in the leg.

Stephen Haynie, 56, was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Barnes Road, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they found Haynie holding his girlfriend and two others "against their will for several hours in a bathroom.

"During the course of events Haynie shot his girlfriend in the leg," the Facebook post says. 

Haynie has been charged with three counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of first-degree assault/domestic violence.

In the Facebook post, authorities did not provide an update on the woman who was shot during the incident. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags