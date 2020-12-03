LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father and son from California have been sentenced to years in prison for drug and money laundering crimes that authorities said "pumped drugs into the Louisville area."
As part of an IRS criminal investigation, Jose Manuel Prieto Jr. received an eight-year sentence for distributing meth and money laundering conspiracy after pleading guilty to the charges in August, according to a news release from the Drug Enforcement Administration's division in Louisville.
"Mr. Prieto’s sentencing represents the end of a cross-country criminal enterprise that pumped drugs into the Louisville area, preying on those who suffer from the disease of addiction," Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division, said in a news release.
Prieto son, Louis Prieto, was sentenced to seven years behind bars in October on the same charges after pleading guilty in July.
According to court documents, the men were part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine to several states, including Kentucky. During the investigation into the men, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration said they seized 27.8 kilograms of meth, 4.4 kilograms of heroin, 241 grams of cocaine and more than $105,000.
More than 17 people have been arrested or indicted in connection to the drug trafficking organization.
