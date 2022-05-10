LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A caretaker at an assisted living facility in Louisville has been arrested after allegations that he physically abused one of the residents there.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Darien Rice was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree Wanton Endangerment and third degree Criminal Abuse.
Both are misdemeanor charges.
The alleged abuse took place between Oct. 13-17 at the Hazelwood Residential Facility, according to an arrest warrant. The facility is located near the intersection of Old Bluegrass Avenue and Manslick Road, and according to its website, serves residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Police said at the time the incidents occurred, Rice was employed as a caretaker at the facility.
According to the arrest warrant, Rice's abuse of one of the residents was captured on surveillance video. Rice was allegedly seen "shoving the victim to the ground, tripping the victim causing him to fall to the ground, kneeling on the victim's head and neck and kicking the victim's legs out from under him, causing him to fall."
The resident was sent to the hospital for his injuries on Oct. 18, according to police.
Police said the staff of Hazelwood Residential Facility conducted an internal investigation, then went to the police with the surveillance videos. According to the arrest warrant, the facility's director spoke personally with police and told officers that what was seen on the video "is not consistent with any type of training employees receive."
A warrant was issued for Rice's arrest and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, where he is currently being held.
