LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A central Kentucky man is charged with murder and DUI after a fatal crash in June.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the June 24 crash in Green County near Summersville, which is about 90 minutes south of Louisville.
In a release, KSP said Daniel Sidebottom, 22, of Greensburg was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 just before 2 a.m. and failed to stop at the intersection of KY 61 and KY 323.
Sidebottom's truck hit a 2023 Honda Odyssey carrying six people including two children. One of the passengers, Sandra Durfee, 63, of Hodgenville was flown to UofL Hospital and died from her injuries.
Several others in the Odyssey, including a man the Hardin County Sheriff's Office said is a deputy, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sidebottom was arrested and is charged with DUI, murder, multiple counts of assault and disregarding a stop sign. He's being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
The collision remains under investigation by KSP.
