LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County man was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to ISP's Internet Crimes Against Children task force to begin an investigation in February. The tip reported a specific account was used to transmit child pornography images or video files.
Police say a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, leading to an arrest.
Jeremy Sceifers, 42, was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography. The Sellersburg man is being housed at the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.