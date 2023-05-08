LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is needing the public's help in locating two people suspected in several burglaries in southern Indiana.
According to Clark County Sheriff Assistant Chief Mark Grube in a news release, Kayla Luellen and Scotty "Jordan" Binion, both of Madison, Indiana, are suspected in several storage unit burglaries.
"Any information you may have, no matter how small, could help in our investigation," Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said.
If you have any information, or know where the suspects are, contact Clark County Sheriff's Office tip line at 812-280-2276 or online. You can also email tips to wharper@clarkcosheriff.com.
Police ask you do not make contact with either suspect.
