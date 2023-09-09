LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 19-year-old who was killed while crossing Dixie Highway near the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway, a few blocks away from Algonquin Parkway, around 10:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police a man was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the roadway.
The vehicle didn't stop after hitting the man, according to Ellis. Police don't know the make or model at this time.
The man died at the scene. He was identified Sunday night by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Derrick Wright, 19.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
