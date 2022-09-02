LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Thursday night.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers were called to an apartment in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue, near Colorado Avenue. That's where LMPD found the victim, now identified as 25-year-old Daven Metcalfe.
He died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's report.
There's no word on what led to the shooting, and police are still searching for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD or using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.