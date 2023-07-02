LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who was shot at Westport Village on Friday night and later died at the hospital has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Ashley Yates, 35, was found outside a store at Westport Village in east Louisville around 8 p.m. She was taken to University of Louisville, where she died from a gunshot wound.
It's unclear if Yates lived or worked in the area. The nature of the shooting and what led up to it are also unclear. Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the woman was found outside when officers arrived on scene, and that it happened in the daylight while businesses in Westport Village were open.
The LMPD Homicide Unit's investigation is ongoing, but there are no suspects and have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
