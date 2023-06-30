LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot outside a store at Westport Village in east Louisville Friday night.
Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Herr Lane.
Once on scene, officers found a woman who "appeared to have been shot undergoing treatment from bystanders," Schroeder said. She was transported to UofL Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, although her condition is unclear.
Because of the nature of the crime and the victim's injuries, Lyndon police asked the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit to handle the investigation.
"We would like to thank those citizens who stepped out to help this woman in her time of need, and provided care and treatment to her in her time of distress," Schroeder said.
It's unclear if the woman lived or worked in the area. The nature of the shooting and what led up to it are also unclear. Schroeder said the woman was found outside when officers arrived on scene, and that it happened in the daylight while businesses in Westport Village were open.
"Obviously, acts of violence like this are unacceptable. They terrorize members of our community," Schroeder said. "Thankfully, that's not a situation we deal with in Lyndon, in Graymoor-Devondale and the other cities that we serve, but it's still a concern to all of us who live in this community."
Lyndon police, LMPD, and the St. Matthews Police Department responded to the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit's investigation is ongoing, but there are no suspects and have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
