LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found Polk around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
LMPD has made no arrests. If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or use the crime tip portal.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.