LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a double shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood last week.
Police were called to the 1600 block of South 11th Street, near Moore Court, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, on a report that two people had been shot. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened outside the Parkway Place apartment complex.
One of the victims, identified Friday as Dezkuan Hubbard, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim, a female, had injures that were not expected to be life-threatening, Mitchell said at the time of the shooting.
Police said they had someone in custody, but have not provided any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.