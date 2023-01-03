LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say allegations of abuse may have been behind a shooting that took the life of a man in Madison, Indiana, last week.
Indiana State Police said 34-year-old Justin Hill was shot to death after an argument in the parking lot of a Madison factory last Thursday. Two men, 21-year-old Christian Kennedy and 36-year-old Matthew Redd, were arrested and charged with the murder.
A newly filed probable cause affidavit is revealing new details about the crime. According to court documents, Hall's death was recorded on a surveillance camera outside of the business.
Indiana State Police investigators watched the recording and said a fight broke out in the parking lot.
They said Hall hit both Redd and Kennedy in the face. At that point, police said surveillance video shows Kennedy pulling out a gun and shooting Hall.
After Hall drops to the ground, police said Redd hit him with brass knuckles.
Hall died at the scene.
Police said Redd was concerned about a relative who was allegedly dating Hall. There were allegations of abuse in that relationship, according to court documents.
Redd and Kennedy made their first court appearance on Tuesday.
