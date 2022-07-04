LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man faces reckless homicide and assault charges after two people fell from the back of his pickup on Saturday in Henry County.
Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie tells WDRB that Preston Dykes, 20, of Crestwood was arrested and charged.
Investigators said Dykes was behind the wheel of a pickup that had approximately nine passengers in the cab and bed. The group was on a "fireworks party" moving house to house, according to Dudinskie.
Police say Dykes was playing around braking and accelerating the truck, when two passengers fell from the bed just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Dudinskie said Jerad Johnson, 25, of Eminence died at the scene. A 22-year-old man from Charlestown, Indiana was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital. He was last reported in critical condition.
Eminence Police will continue the investigation and determine if alcohol was involved.
