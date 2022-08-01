Eric Henderson and Kelly Menez were arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022. Both were charged with complicity to trafficking in stolen identities, complicity to engaging in organized crime, complicity to theft of identity of another without his or her consent and complicity to criminal possession of a forged instrument. They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)