LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said they arrested two people who were working with several accomplices to cash stolen checks and steal identities from several victims all over the country.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Henderson and 42-year-old Kelly Mendez were arrested Friday evening.
The Elizabethtown Police Department said Henderson and Mendez had cashed about $10,000 in forged checks at the Cecilian Bank at 2920 Ring Road. According to court documents, they were using stolen identities and bank cards to cash the checks.
Police said their vehicle was stopped at the bank's drive-thru and officers found two more stolen checks.
Police executed a search warrant at their motel room and allegedly found 26 identities stolen from victims from "various states," as well as seven checks stolen from various other victims, according to court documents.
Police said Henderson and Mendez were working with at least five other accomplices, one of whom was known only as "Turk."
Both Henderson and Mendez were arrested and charged with complicity to trafficking in stolen identities, complicity to engaging in organized crime, complicity to theft of identity of another without his or her consent and complicity to criminal possession of a forged instrument.
They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
