LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman from Elizabethtown was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Memphis.
Prosecutors say a Harley Berry, 20, stabbed Elijah McQueary, 22, to death during an argument in May.
Berry and McQueary were with friends at a rented house in Memphis when the argument occurred, according to authorities. Witnesses said Berry stabbed McQueary several times with a kitchen knife.
After her arrest, Berry was taken to Memphis, where she is being held in a jail.
