Harley Berry

Harley Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman from Elizabethtown was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Memphis. 

Prosecutors say a Harley Berry, 20, stabbed Elijah McQueary, 22, to death during an argument in May. 

Berry and McQueary were with friends at a rented house in Memphis when the argument occurred, according to authorities. Witnesses said Berry stabbed McQueary several times with a kitchen knife.

After her arrest, Berry was taken to Memphis, where she is being held in a jail. 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags