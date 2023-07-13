LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman was indicted Thursday on multiple drug charges after police seized nearly eight pounds of meth.
According to a news release, 40-year-old Nichole Lewis was charged with trafficking cocaine, meth and marijuana and two counts of wanton endangerment.
On July 6, detectives with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in Hardin County, and seized the eight pounds of meth. In addition, the task force also seized two pounds of cocaine and marijuana and about $5,900.
Lewis is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any drug information is asked to call the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at 270-769-0694, and you can stay anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.