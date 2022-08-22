LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge has denied bond for an Oldham County woman accused of harassing her neighbors with racist threats.
A judge ordered Suzanne Craft, of the Lake Forest neighborhood, to stay in the Oldham County Jail.
According to prosecutors, Craft, 54, sent a series of threatening letters to the Pineda family after being ordered to stay away from them.
The problems go back more than two years. Connie Pineda posted photos and videos to her Facebook page claiming they show her neighbor, Craft, spray painting a racial slur onto the family's driveway.
Craft was charged in state court with criminal mischief and harassing communication in 2020. According to court records, Craft violated the terms of her home incarceration and failed to appear in court.
Last week, she was indicted in a separate case on four counts of sending threats through the mail. Attorneys said one letter threatened to kill the family it was sent to.
Craft pleaded not guilty. Her trial date is set for Oct. 24.
