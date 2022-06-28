LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents have stopped more than 400 pounds of drugs in Louisville over the past two months.
According to a news release, officers for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have stopped 407 pounds of drugs in Louisville that were heading to Australia and New Zealand.
On June 17, officers stopped a shipment of 14 footballs from California with more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine lining the balls. Some of the shipments were from U.S. addresses, while other shipments originated from Canada, Spain, Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico and France.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said over 250 pounds of the drugs came from U.S. residences.
"The dedication and vigilance of our officers prevented these drugs from heading overseas and endangering Australians and New Zealanders," Lafonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations at Chicago Field Office, said in a news release.
According to a news release, some of the shipments were listed as sports equipment, electronics, clothing and toys. Agents seized 132 pounds of methamphetamine, 114 pounds of cocaine, 110 pounds of marijuana, 40 pounds of fentanyl, six pounds of steroids and five pounds of ketamine.
