LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Christian Academy of Louisville basketball coach is facing rape and sexual abuse charges.
A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Clarence Moore on Thursday for numerous charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Moore, 42, is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor between November 2022 and January 2023. The Jefferson County Commonwealth's attorney said it all happened during private basketball lessons.
Moore also previously coached at Kentucky State University.
He was arrested Wednesday for a separate case in Oldham County.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.