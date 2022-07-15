FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Eric Conn is escorted by SWAT team agents prior to his extradition, at the Toncontin International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The former clients of Conn, who orchestrated a $500 million Social Security fraud remain entangled in a legal mess. Many of Conn's former clients who had their disability benefits restored are getting letters from the Social Security Administration(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File )